Third Plenum - There are two interesting page 1 pieces in the June 26th People’s Daily that look to be guiding readers towards the Third Plenum, the July dates for which we will likely learn today or Friday after the monthly Politburo meeting. One piece is a commentary from 任仲平 (Ren Zhongping aka People’s Daily Important Commentary), the other is a chronicle of all the things Xi has overseen to comprehensively deepen reform and expand opening. The chronicle has some interesting language about the theoretical innovations under Xi and that “the more magnificent the journey, the more arduous the tasks, the more we need the lighthouse of thought to guide us”. It then goes on to say “Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military, Xi Jinping Economic Thought, Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, and Xi Jinping Thought on Culture have been successively established, marking …