Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Politburo meeting and Third Plenum - The Thursday Politburo meeting announced that the Plenum will convene July 15-18. According to the readout from the Politburo meeting they “listened to a report about opinions collected within and outside the Party on the draft of The CPC Central Committee's Decision on Further Comprehensively Deepening Reform and Advancing Chinese Modernization.” Any help in parsing through the readout for clues about any substantive reforms ahead will be much appreciated by me and the rest of the Sinocism community. Here is some of the language in the readout that seems interesting: