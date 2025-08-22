Tibet 60th anniversary ceremony; US-EU trade framework and the PRC; Nvidia's H20 China mess; South China Sea
Report: Nvidia Orders Halt to H20 Production after China pushback
Scheduling note: We are dropping one of our kids off at college Monday and so there will be no newsletter on August 25th. I will be back in your inboxes Tuesday, August 26th.
Summary of today’s top items:
1. Tibet 60th anniversary ceremony - Xi and his entourage attended the ceremony for the 60th Anniversary of the Founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region, held in the square below the Potala Palace. Wang Huning spoke at the ceremony:
Wang Huning said that, standing at a new historical starting point, we must be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Second and Third Plenary Sessions of the 20th CPC Central Committee; deeply understand the decisive significance of the “Two Establishes”; strengthen the “Four Consciousnesses,” bolster the “Four Confidences,” and achieve the “Two Upholds”; implement the Party’s strategy for governing Tibet in the new era; firmly tak…