Summary of today’s top items:

1. Tibet 60th anniversary ceremony - Xi and his entourage attended the ceremony for the 60th Anniversary of the Founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region, held in the square below the Potala Palace. Wang Huning spoke at the ceremony: