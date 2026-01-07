Today’s top items:

1. Tightening export controls on dual-use items to Japan - The PRC is tightening export controls on dual-use items to Japan and China Daily threatened to again play the rare earths card against Japan.

The Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday released “Announcement No. 1 of 2026 on Strengthening Export Controls on Dual-Use Items to Japan”, a very short announcement with no details that states that “The export of all dual-use items to Japanese military users, for military purposes, and to all other end-users and end-uses that contribute to enhancing Japan's military capabilities is prohibited.”

MOFCOM also posted a response to the question “On January 6, 2026, the Ministry of Commerce announced the strengthening of export controls on dual-use items to Japan. What are the considerations behind this?”. The answer: