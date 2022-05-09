Tightening restrictions in Shanghai; Beijing's outbreak; Xi and Scholz chat; John Lee and Article 23
The message from last Thursday’s Standing Committee is reverberating through the system. Shanghai has rolled out a new series of restrictions, including strict lockdowns again for many. The pressure from the top to finally win the “battle of Shanghai” must be intense. It is certainly possible a final, harsh push could mean things in Shanghai start to improve materially by next week. That is the hope at least.
Today’s Essential Eight:
Outbreaks - Sun Chunlan calls for more regular testing, Shanghai is rolling out a series of new restrictions, Beijing’s “lockdown-lite” is expanding
Xi and Scholz have a virtual meeting - Xi offers the usual incentives - cooperation on the environment, access to China’s market etc - while pushing hard on EU strategic autonomy.
John Lee officially to be the new Hong Kong Chief Executive - Article 23 is one of his “urgent tasks”, so that may happen later this year.
PRC supply chain and US healthcare - Shanghai lockdown may lead to rationing of CT and X-ray …