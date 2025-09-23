Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. 70th anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region - For the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the State Council released the “CPC Guidelines for Governing Xinjiang in the New Era: Practice and Achievements.”

There is a long article on page one of the September 22 People's Daily - Warmth Spreads Across the Tianshan, A New Atmosphere Emerges— Under General Secretary Xi Jinping’s leadership, work on Xinjiang has achieved historic accomplishments and undergone historic transformations 情暖天山气象新 - ——习近平总书记引领新疆工作取得历史性成就、发生历史性变革. Will Xi visit Xinjiang to celebrate this anniversary, as he did last month for Tibet's 60th?

2. Xi-Trump call and TikTok - Trump and Xi spoke Friday, the main outcomes of the call appear to be approval of the TikTok deal, establishment of a working group on money laundering, and a promise of mutual visits next year, starting with Trump going to China early next year. There was no menti…