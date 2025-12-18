The TikTok US saga is finally ending. Axios reports that ByteDance has signed the deal to sell the TikTok US entity:

The agreement is set to close on January 22, per an internal memo sent by CEO Shou Chew. Oracle, Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX will collectively own 45% of the U.S. entity. Nearly one-third of the company will be held by affiliates of existing ByteDance investors, and nearly 20% will be retained by ByteDance.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. More corruption scrutiny coming to the PLA Air Force - The PLA’s official procurement web site has posted a notice asking for “reports on violations related to the procurement of materials and services organized by Air Force units (including projects organized by tendering agencies). This includes, but is not limited to, the formulation of requirements, procurement reviews, contract performance, penalties for suppliers, selection of tendering agencies, and online procurement.”

2. US arms sales to Taiwan - The US government announced $11 Billion of arms sales to Taiwan, including:

the Taiwan Tactical Network (TTN) and Team Awareness Kit (TAK) for the armed forces; AH-1W Helicopter Spare and Repair Parts and related equipment, M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers, additional procurement of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and related equipment, additional procurement of tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles, and anti-armor UAV missile systems for the army; Javelin Missile System and related equipment, and Harpoon Missile Repair Follow-on Support and related equipment for the navy

It will likely take several years for everything to be delivered, but as you would expect the relevant organs in the PRC are upset. The Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the decision:

The U.S. blatantly announced its plan to sell massive advanced weapons to China’s Taiwan region. This move grossly violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, infringes on China’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and sends a gravely wrong signal to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it.

As did the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson:

The DPP authorities stubbornly “rely on the US to seek independence” and “seek independence by force,” constantly touting so-called “defense determination.” They do not hesitate to turn Taiwan into a “powder keg” and an “ammunition depot,” nor do they hesitate to make the people of Taiwan act as “cannon fodder” for “Taiwan independence.” This will only bring deep disaster to Taiwan compatriots and fully exposes their vicious face as “peace destroyers,” “crisis creators,” and “war instigators.” All sectors of society in Taiwan should clearly recognize the evil nature of the DPP authorities’ bottomless “selling out Taiwan and inviting war.” We sternly warn the DPP authorities that the reunification of the motherland is unstoppable. If “Taiwan independence” separatist forces dare to cross the red line, we will surely deliver a head-on blow.

In April the PLA launched Strait Thunder-2025A (海峡雷霆 2025A) exercises/rehearsal around Taiwan, and the assumption has been that since there is an A there would likely be a B sometime in 2025. But there are only 12 days left in the year. Let’s hope the reaction stays in the realm or rhetorical condemnations.

3. Rare earths general licenses - The Ministry of Commerce spokesperson confirmed Thursday that some general license have been issued for exports of rare-earths-related items, saying at the December 18 press conference that “As far as I know, some general license applications submitted by Chinese exporters have currently been received and approved.”

Bloomberg reported Thursday that “The 6,958 tons of rare-earth products — including magnets — exported in November was the third-highest monthly total on record, according to Bloomberg calculations using official customs data”.

4. People’s Daily interview with Qi Yanjun 亓延军 - The December 18, 2025 People’s Daily ran an interview on page 2 with Qi Yanjun 亓延军, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice Minister in Charge of Daily Work of the Ministry of Public Security. I have translated the article “Resolutely Maintain National Security and Social Stability” here, and it is a useful read as it succinctly outlines the Ministry of Public Security’s strategic priorities for the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Qi frames the current landscape as a sharp contrast between the successful “Governance of China” and the “Chaos of the West.” Qi emphasizes that the MPS must implement a holistic view of national security to counter evolving threats characterized by “internal-external linkage” and “cross-domain transmission.” He urges the security apparatus to “dare to struggle,” take proactive initiative, and fully guarantee the security of the regime.

Qi identifies defending “political security” as the absolute lifeline. He calls for strengthening specialized systems to combat infiltration, subversion, and terrorism, alongside rigorous crackdowns on hostile forces both inside and outside China. Cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection are highlighted as essential for maintaining regime and ideological security.

Regarding social stability, Qi stresses the “Fengqiao Experience” to ensure early detection and resolution of conflicts. Notably, he links stability directly to economic management, instructing police to cooperate in mitigating risks regarding real estate, local government debt, and small-to-medium financial institutions to prevent systemic risks.

At the end Qi addresses business concerns, pledging to “normalize” the rectification of “profit-oriented law enforcement” and irregular cross-regional interventions, aiming to foster a legalized business environment while correcting police inaction.

5. Best China books of 2025 - China Books Review has put together a good list of their best English-language China books of 2025. I contributed the recommendation for “The Highest Exam: How the Gaokao Shapes China”, the authors of which joined me in October on Sinocism Live to discuss their excellent book.

If you are looking for Chinese-language books, the “Cold Window” newsletter takes readers through Douban’s lists of the best books of 2025.

6. Promoting indigenous police dogs - The Global Times reports on the Ministry of Public Security’s efforts to “promote the use of the indigenous Kunming dog breed” in an initiative that “aims to fully tap and unleash the police service potential of this outstanding native breed, significantly increasing its proportion in national police dog teams and advancing the goal of achieving “world-class” police dog technology.” This matters because, as an MPS official said, “global competition in police dog technology is intensifying. Possessing stable, high-quality sources of working dogs adapted to local environments is a core element in mastering initiative in police dog technology development”.

Tashi thinks it looks bit like a German Shepherd:

If you are like me you may still be scrambling for holiday gift ideas.

For anyone in your life who wants to get smarter about China, I am biased but I can think of no better gift than a subscription to Sinocism.

They will thank you every day if you send them a subscription to Sinocism. And it is easy to do - just click the button below.

Give a gift subscription

Holiday schedule: I will publish a newsletter Monday, December 22, but will then be off until 2026 unless there is something particularly interesting going on.

Thanks.

1. More corruption scrutiny coming to the PLA Air Force

China’s military calls for tip-offs as it targets corruption in air force procurement | South China Morning Post

The announcement was posted on Monday on the PLA’s official procurement website – the main bid information platform for suppliers – seeking information about “irregular” procurement activities organised by air force units.



It is the first time such a request has been made about a specific branch of the military, which comprises the ground force, navy, air force and rocket force, alongside specialised information, space, cyber and joint logistics forces… Around a month before an investigation into then defence minister Li Shangfu began on August 31, 2023, a notice was issued calling on the public to report violations in military equipment tenders dating back to 2017, the year Li became head of the Equipment Development Department, which oversees military procurement.

Announcement on Soliciting Information Regarding Procurement Violations by Air Force Units 关于征集空军部队违规采购问题的公告