The Trump Administration is rolling out its economic vision for the Indo-Pacific at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Indo-Pacific Business Forum;

There are still no signs of substantive US-China discussions over trade, and US official Larry Kudlow is touting the importance of the US_EU "deal" last week as a way to pressure China;

Li Zhanshu visiting Jinjiang in Fujian Province, a town getting increasing propaganda focus to highlight Xi Jinping's role in Reform & Opening