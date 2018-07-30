Trade; BRI; US announces Indo-Pacific commercial vision; Li Zhanshu visits Jinjiang; Tax trouble for Fan Bingbing; Near-sighted, overweight, sleep-deprived kids
Happy Monday from DC. The things on my radar include:
The Trump Administration is rolling out its economic vision for the Indo-Pacific at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Indo-Pacific Business Forum;
There are still no signs of substantive US-China discussions over trade, and US official Larry Kudlow is touting the importance of the US_EU "deal" last week as a way to pressure China;
Li Zhanshu visiting Jinjiang in Fujian Province, a town getting increasing propaganda focus to highlight Xi Jinping's role in Reform & Opening
CCDI head Zhao Leji has reappeared in official media after an absence of several weeks. Wang Qishan used to “disappear”, prompting a flurry of rumors about trouble for him. Wang would eventually reappear, neither dying nor in trouble, then not long after there would be an announcement of investigations into very senior officials. Will history repeat with Zhao?
