PRC officials and propaganda outlets are in overdrive condemning and making threats over the US House of Representatives’ passage of the Uighur Act of 2019. The bill has to go back to the Senate, but like the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act it should pass with little opposition and go to President Trump as veto-proof.

So far there are no signs the passage is interfering with the trade talks, and for all the noise of the last couple of days we still have 11 days until the next tariff deadline. Unnamed sources spoke to Bloomberg overnight to say that “Trump’s comments Tuesday downplaying the urgency of a deal shouldn’t be understood to mean the talks were stalling”. That looks to be a classic pre-market leak to boost the market. Will the Chinese side will see this kid of pre-market leaking as a sign of US weakness?

Thanks for reading.