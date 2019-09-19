I am strangely and probably incorrectly optimistic that there really may be an interim US-China trade deal by October. Maybe it is the nice weather in DC today?

Seriously, I am hearing a few things that make me think this round may be different. Then again, if the Chinese don’t buy US agricultural goods in size and do something more muscular about Fentanyl soon then I think President Trump would kill even an interim deal.

Tentatively mark your calendars for October 10 and 11, when I hear Liu He is penciled in to visit DC. That obviously could change, but the earlier he comes the better.

Thanks for reading.