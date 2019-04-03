Is this the week Liu He and Robert Lighthizer reach a deal to present to President Trump and General Secretary Xi? I do not know, but optimism seems to be growing an agreement is close. I have a hard time believing Xi will agree to any deal that keeps existing tariffs in place or allows the US to penalize China unconditionally, but perhaps the US side has softened its demands in those areas.

More and more people seem to be picking greed over fear when looking at the prospects for China’s economy for the rest of year. Have things really turned, and is all the policy support and bits of stimuli kicking in? As I have said before given the political sensitivities of this year I would not want to be betting against Beijing right now, and a trade deal would only add fuel to the positive energy.

