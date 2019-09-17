China officially announced the vice-ministerial level trade delegation to the US. It will be lead by Liao Min, deputy director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs and vice Finance Minister and Liu He’s right-hand man. The official announcement made no mention of Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen, so my comment yesterday that “Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min and Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen are leading the PRC delegation” was incorrect. Apologies.

This is the first time Liao has led a delegation at this level for the talks, it is possible this designation for him may be a sign of preparations for some of the significant purchases President Trump wants. We shall see. As I wrote yesterday there is increasing chatter about an interim deal by October that relieves some of the political pressures on both sides, but I am still very skeptical of any major breakthroughs.

Thanks for reading.