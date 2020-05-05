Trade war, tech war, financial war, cold war...Real war?; Five Eyes split over virus origin?; Hong Kong
The PRC will be back to work Wednesday after the five day May Day holiday. There was no rest however for the CCP propaganda organs as they continued to trade fire with US officials over the origins of the virus and accountability for the pandemic.
When US officials started really ramping up the claims that the virus came from a Wuhan lab I wrote this in the April 16th newsletter:
The stakes involved are astronomical. This “devil” virus as Xi so accurately called it has caused a pandemic, a near depression and is destroying millions of lives. If it escaped into Wuhan due to an accident then Xi and the PRC would face excruciating pressures from around the world, and perhaps from within China, to be held accountable, which could lead to all sorts of unpredictable domestic and international outcomes.
If US officials want to convince the world the virus leaked from a Wuhan Lab they are going to have to do a much better job of proving the claims, and they will also need to have allies on boar…