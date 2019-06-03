There was no visible progress over the weekend towards resolving the US-China trade dispute.

The government released a white paper on the US-China trade war on Sunday. There is no change to the message that China is the innocent victim of American bullying and hegemony in furtherance of America’s plot to thwart China’s rise, all while China remains open to the world and is now the responsible power.

China has always been willing to talk so long as US shows “sincerity”; i.e. accepts responsibility for the breakdown and agrees to respect China’s key conditions.

China also announced a “unreliable entity list”, a reciprocal response to the US Department of Commerce Entity List that may cause Huawei so much pain. Beijing will need examples of unreliable American firms, and soon, and this move will put the unlucky US firms that make the list in a real bind. Do they obey US law or PRC law?

The "staying true to our founding mission" campaign among all Party members has officially launched. It se…