There was no announcement of the February Politburo meeting, so if they are going to publicize a monthly meeting it will be Friday. If they do and there is anything interesting in the readout I should be back in your inboxes Friday.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. More US tariffs - President Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on all PRC imports, on top of the 10% tariff he announced almost a month ago. They will go into effect, so now there will be 20% tariffs on top of the ones that started in his first administration and continued through Biden’s four years. After the first 10% tariff went into effect earlier this month the PRC announced a portfolio of responses designed to highlight the multiple ways they can hit back against the US, while also showing “restraint” to allow for negotiations to intensify to forestall an intensification of the ongoing US-China trade war. The PRC government announced: