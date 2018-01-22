Trump China Strategy Triad; "Post-Engagement" US-China Relations; "Lingxiu 领袖" Xi Jinping; Xi Reminds Everyone That The Party Is Above The Law
Are the global elite gathered in Davos paying attention to the emergence of the Trump Administration's new approach to China? The administration has now relaesed three key documents in a month.
Last month the administration released the new National Security Strategy, which stated that:
For decades, U.S. policy was rooted in the belief that support for China’s rise and for its integration into the post-war international order would liberalize China. Contrary to our hopes, China expanded its power at the expense of the sovereignty of others. China gathers and exploits data on an unrivaled scale and spreads features of its authoritarian system, including corruption and the use of surveillance. It is building the most capable and well-funded military in the world, after our own. Its nuclear arsenal is growing and diversifying. Part of China’s military modernization and economic expansion is due to its access to the U.S. innovation economy, including Americ…