President Trump arrived in Beijing Wednesday afternoon. Day One has been mostly pomp and lessons about China's history and culture.

This is the third meeting between President Trump and General Secretary Xi this year.

The Wednesday CCTV Evening News devoted the top seven minutes to reporting on the meeting and tour of the Forbidden City. Somehow the CCTV team had the best access and got the best video--习近平和夫人彭丽媛陪同美国总统特朗普和夫人梅拉尼娅参观故宫博物院. In a funny moment shown just after the five minute mark in the CCTV report, Xi encourages Trump to pick up a solid gold vase in the museum. Coincidence, or have they really planned for everything in the flattery department?