President Trump called off the June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un earlier today by issuing this letter.

Trump seems to have blamed Xi Jinping for an apparent shift in Kim's attitude after the Kim-Xi Dalian meeting. Since his inauguration the President has deferred tougher actions against China across a range of issues, including trade and the South China Sea, in the hopes of securing China's cooperation to solve the North Korea situation. If Trump has now concluded that Xi is more of a hindrance than a help will the Trump Administration shift to a much tougher approach to China, something that I believe National Security Advisor John Bolton has been advocating?

A tougher approach might include (but not be limited to):