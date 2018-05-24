Trump-Kim Summit Off; US-China Trade, No RIMPAC For The PLAN; PLAN Marines To Subi Reef?; Taiwan Loses Another Country; RIP Flappy McFlapperson
President Trump called off the June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un earlier today by issuing this letter.
Trump seems to have blamed Xi Jinping for an apparent shift in Kim's attitude after the Kim-Xi Dalian meeting. Since his inauguration the President has deferred tougher actions against China across a range of issues, including trade and the South China Sea, in the hopes of securing China's cooperation to solve the North Korea situation. If Trump has now concluded that Xi is more of a hindrance than a help will the Trump Administration shift to a much tougher approach to China, something that I believe National Security Advisor John Bolton has been advocating?
A tougher approach might include (but not be limited to):
No reprieve for ZTE;
A scrapping of many of the concessions mooted at last week’s talks with Liu He;
Renewed threats of US sanctions against PRC banks and Petro SOEs if the "maximum pressure" campaign against North Korea is not maintained;
More robust US efforts in the South Chi…