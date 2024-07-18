Donald Trump on Taiwan and TikTok - On Tuesday night Bloomberg published an interview they did with former President Trump a couple of weeks ago. He is now against a ban on TikTok, and his comments on Taiwan, while echoing things he has said before, have caused some upset. He said “Taiwan should pay us for defense. You know, we’re no different than an insurance company. Taiwan doesn’t give us anything…They took all of our chip business. They’re immensely wealthy. And I don’t think we’re any different from an insurance policy. Why? Why are we doing this?”. These comments, along with the absence of any mention of Taiwan in the RNC platform…