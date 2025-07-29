Summary of today’s top items:

1. US-China trade talks - The Stockholm talks started Monday, so far there have been substantive reports about today’s discussions, but expect the current deadline for the talks to be extended. President Trump really wants a deal, and a trip to China. The Financial Times reported earlier today that:

The US has frozen restrictions on technology exports to China to avoid hurting trade talks with Beijing and help President Donald Trump secure a meeting with President Xi Jinping this year

2. Taiwan President Lai having a rough few days - The campaign to recall 24 KMT legislators failed completely, as all 24 retained their seats after Saturday’s voting. There is another round for seven more next month, but the odds for a successful recall that flips the legislature to DPP control are near zero. A deadlocked legislature makes Beijing officials happy, as much of Lai’s agenda will remain stalled, and the humiliation from this KMT victory likely weakens Lai and the D…