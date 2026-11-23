President Trump’s re-installation of Jensen Huang at Nvidia increases the likelihood of the MATCH Act, RASA (Remote Access Security Act), and AI OVERWATCH Acts passing, perhaps right around the G20 in Miami next month. But passage may not matter as Trump would probably just ignore them like he ignored the TikTok law.

Last Monday I wrote:

The Jensen Huang affair has blown open the two-line struggle inside the Trump Administration over policy about chip controls on China. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who oversees the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), has resisted tightening the rules, while Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have advocated tougher rules. Today, the Bessent and Rubio line prevailed, with the publication of a new BIS interim final rule, “written by and at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council”, that will “address remote access to advanced super intelligence (SI) chips and servers.”

The return of Jensen is a humiliation for Bessent, and now we have to wonder if Trump will rescind the revised BIS rules, or just ignore them. Or has Jensen Huang returned chastened and will stop lobbying to sell more chips to China?

Xi Jinping may have a say. President Trump has again shown he has a very low pain threshold for stock market declines, and so Xi and his team may believe the leverage the PRC has over rare earths and the AI chip and data center supply chain is even more powerful now. The PRC has not yet made a public, substantive response to the very damaging revised BIS rules, but now they may not need to, as plenty of people around Trump will warn him of the risks to the market from a PRC response that blows up the AI trade and the broader market.

The Nvidia investigations in the next Congress will be even more heated and bipartisan, and the Democrats will be less likely to take a softer line on China than some of their supporters have been hoping they would. This is a perfect storm of Trump Administration corruption with China as an accelerant.