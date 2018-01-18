Trump Threatens Huge Fine; Arrested Former CIA Agent Not The PRC Mole?; PRC Overseas Direct Investment Dropped In 2017; People's Daily Manifesto On Seizing "The Historic Opportunity"; Marriott's Rectification Prostration
Happy Thursday, thanks for your patience this week. I still think the biggest China news over the last few days has been the People's Daily "manifesto" article on Monday, in spite of all the focus on spies and GDP. More below, and in tomorrow's Axios China newsletter.
Thanks for reading, and if you think any friends or colleagues would benefit from a subscription please recommend they sign up.