Today’s top items:

1. US-China - The Iran war should be over by May 13th, if that is the condition for President Trump’s visit to China to meet Xi Jinping. Earlier today Trump posted that he will meet President Xi in Beijing May 14-15.

It is interesting that Trump refers to Xi as “President”, the preferred title for foreign meetings, while Secretary of Treasury Bessent calls Xi “Party chair”, a role that does not exist.

US-China cooperation on fentanyl continues, with a new indictment “against six Chinese nationals and two Chinese pharmaceutical companies in narcotics and money laundering conspiracies involving chemical agents used to manufacture and cut fentanyl. Three defendants are also charged with attempting to provide material support to a Mexican drug cartel.”

The Department of Justice announcement of the indictments credited PRC cooperation: “China’s Ministry of Public Security provided the FBI with critical intelligence that helped advance its understanding and investigation of…