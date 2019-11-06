Trump-Xi meet may be in December; Financial Stability and Development Commission meeting
Reuters is reporting that a Trump-Xi meeting to sign a phase one deal may be pushed into December:
A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was still possible the “phase one” agreement aimed at ending a damaging trade war would not be reached, but a deal was more likely than not.
As I wrote in yesterday’s newsletter:
China risks overplaying its hand if they try to force too many of the existing tariffs into phase one. President Trump and General Secretary Xi clearly want a deal, so I still think the odds are good there is a phase one deal before the end of the year, but it may not be as done a deal as many seem to think.
