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Synchro
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Regarding Taiwan, I’ve been wondering when China will occupy Kinmen and Matsu islands as a test of the U.S. resolve to defend its Asia interests in light of the debacle in the Middle East. The two islands are a stone’s throw away from Xiamen City, and the resistance will be non-existent. It will be hard to reclaim them by Taiwan without U.S. involvement, and the proximity to Fujian province makes it impossible to reclaim them by the U.S. without paying a huge price in terms of blood and treasure. But this move assumes China is ready on the energy and food front to escalate

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