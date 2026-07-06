Today’s top items:

1. Xi promotes two new generals - Xi Jinping attended a promotion ceremony at the Bayi Building in Beijing on the morning of July 3, awarding the rank of general to Zhang Shuguang and to Air Force commander Wang Gang. CMC Vice Chairman Zhang Shengmin presided and read out Xi’s order. Zhang Shuguang an army general who around 2017 headed the discipline inspection and supervision bureau of the CMC discipline commission under Zhang Shengmin and was elected to the 20th CCDI in October 2022, is now Secretary of the CMC Discipline Inspection Commission and concurrently Director of the CMC Supervision Commission. Neither is a member of the current Central Committee.

These two new generals have survived the PLA purges, but as the PLA Daily reminds everyone in a full page article in the Monday edition - Carry the Rectification of Thought Through to the End 将思想整风进行到底 - the rectification will continue: