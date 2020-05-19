The Two Sessions start in two days. They will be several days shorter than normal this year (thankfully). There is lots of speculation about the Premier’s work report, what the GDP target will be if there is one, and what Hong Kong-related moves may occur. I would also add that there are some even weirder than normal political vibes right now (I know, that is not an approved political science term), so there is always a chance this year’s meetings will be more exciting than usual.

The reform “guideline to accelerate improving socialist market economy in new era” that was released yesterday certainly is an interesting indicator of what may be discussed at the NPC, and what may go into the next five year plan. In yesterday’s newsletter I highlighted the guideline, and specifically the section on technology, but I realized after I hit send that I put in the wrong link for the document. Apologies. Here is the correct link, with my comments:

中共中央 国务院关于新时代加快完善社会主义市场经济体制的意见