A bit of a thin newsletter today, as here is a lot of noise around the two sessions, but not yet much of substance. Sharp China is back from holiday and we recorded an episode earlier today that should be in your inboxes in less than twelve hours. We talked about the Iran crisis and the NPC.

Today’s top items:

1. Two Sessions - The CPPCC started Wednesday, and the NPC opens Thursday. I have posted a translation of Wang Huning’s report to the CPPCC here. Thursday may be the most exciting day of the Two Sessions, as Premier Li will deliver the government work report. Thanks to everyone who participated in yesterday’s poll. The majority of respondents think the 2026 GDP growth target will be “4.5-5%”.

2. PRC sending a special envoy to the Middle East - Wang Yi had calls with his UAE and Saudi counterparts. From the readout of his call with the Saudi FM: