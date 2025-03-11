Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Two Sessions almost over - The CPPCC has concluded, the NPC finishes Tuesday. The draft reports should all pass close to unanimously with minimal revisions. In his work report to the NPC Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, listed 34 draft laws the body plans to deliberate in 2025. Once again there was no mention of a property tax law.

2. Xi’s meeting with the PLA and PAP delegates - On Friday Xi met with the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force to the NPC. Six delegates gave speeches, “offering suggestions on integrating resources for weaponry testing and evaluation, innovating planning execution management, improving funding utilization efficiency, strengthening military-industrial production capacity, advancing national defense infrastructure construction, and leveraging emerging sector resources.”

According to the readout Xi “emphasized seizing the opportunity presented by China’s rapid a…