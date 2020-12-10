PRC officials also know how to troll.

The official VIP offered to AmCham China in Beijing for its annual appreciation dinner was not one who has an economics or trade portfolio, like Liu He or Hu Chunhua, the official VIP at last year’s dinner. This year the government sent Politburo member Wang Chen, one of the NPC vice chairmen sanctioned earlier this week by the US. Wang is supposedly close with Xi and has a background in the propaganda system.