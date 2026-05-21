Today’s top items:

1. State Council Executive Meeting - Premier Li presided Thursday over this week’s meeting. They are usually held on Friday I believe, so I wonder why they moved it up a day. The agenda of the meeting was “to study work related to advancing the building of a unified national market, review and adopt the “15th Five-Year Plan” for Building a Modernized Emergency-Management System, and discuss the People’s Bank of China Law of the People’s Republic of China (Revised Draft)”. According to the readout: