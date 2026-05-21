Unified national market; PRC-Russia; Arms sales to Taiwan; Fiscal spending; EU-China; "Dear You 给阿嬷的情书"
Today’s top items:
1. State Council Executive Meeting - Premier Li presided Thursday over this week’s meeting. They are usually held on Friday I believe, so I wonder why they moved it up a day. The agenda of the meeting was “to study work related to advancing the building of a unified national market, review and adopt the “15th Five-Year Plan” for Building a Modernized Emergency-Management System, and discuss the People’s Bank of China Law of the People’s Republic of China (Revised Draft)”. According to the readout:
The meeting noted that building a unified national market is required for constructing a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development. In recent years, the building of a unified national market has yielded positive results and made important progress, but sustained effort over the long term is still needed. Related institutional construction must be pushed forward in depth, with further improvement of systems for property-rights protection, market access, f…