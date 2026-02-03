Cultivating and developing future industries is of great significance for seizing the commanding heights of technology and industry and grasping the initiative in development - Xi Jinping

Today’s top items:

1. Uruguay President in China - The stream of foreign visitors to China continues. Uruguay President Orsi is in China for a week and so far he has met with Xi, Premier Li, and Zhao Leji. Xi called on the two countries to “deepen cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, finance, agriculture and animal husbandry, infrastructure construction, and information and communications technology”.

2. 2026 Central Document #1 - As usual, agriculture and rural issues are the subject of document #1 - Opinion of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council on Anchoring the Modernization of Agriculture and Rural Areas to Solidly Promote Comprehensive Rural Revitalization 中共中央 国务院关于锚定农业农村现代化 扎实推进乡村全面振兴的意见. I have posted a full translation here. Aside from the usual emphasis on food securit…