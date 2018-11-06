The US and Chinese governments have confirmed that the US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue will meet this week in DC, as Sinocism told you yesterday. It was supposed to convene last month but was postponed, with each side blaming the other, though from what I hear the Chinese made an October meeting pointless by saying Defense Minister Wei Fenghe would be unavailable, in a fit of pique after the US imposed Russia-related sanctions on the PLA.

The meeting is set for this Friday: