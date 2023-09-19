US-China meetings - Top PRC diplomat Wang Yi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held another in their series off occasional meetings, this time in Malta, as Wang Yi was on his way to Russia. It appears the meeting is another step in the process of trying to stabilize the US-China relationship and create the conditions for Xi Jinping to travel San Francisco in November for APEC, and a meeting with President Biden. Wang Yi is likely to visit the US in the next few weeks. Secretary of State Blinken met Vice President Han Zhang today in New York around the UU General Assembly meeting.