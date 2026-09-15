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Fortuna
2hEdited

Pangram informs me this newsletter is 99% AI. Please, no more slop.

I’m very eager to hear your human, expert thoughts on the policy.

I’m also alarmed at the anthropomorphism here.

Astra is not a person or being with a “say.” It is a human-created piece of software based in simple linear algebra, which is usually taught to high-school seniors or college freshman, at the latest. It is a collection of algorithms, like all other software, a 100% normal technology.

The Chinese have a firm understanding of this, due to Xi’s emphasis on AI education at all levels, which Americans do not due to a lack of education & over-reliance on hype & deliberately misleading metaphors in the media offered by Silicon Valley.

Please exercise your stellar critical thinking here, Bill. Keep up your quality work & best wishes.

Please post a more serious, studious follow-up based in your human intelligence & writing. Thanks for listening.

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