US and Chinese trade negotiators have extended their Beijing talks into a third day and President Trump tweeted before the US market open today that “Talks with China are going very well!”

As I said yesterday I am now more optimistic that some sort of trade deal is likely, and I repeated that view in my CNBC appearance Monday.

Kim Jong Un arrived in Beijing Monday for a visit until the 10th, sparking much speculation that his visit is timed with the trade talks to show the US that China has leverage in the US-North Korea talks. I do not know, but it sounds plausible. It is interesting that Kim is visiting over his 35th birthday and that Xi has yet to reciprocate with a visit to the DPRK.

That is all I have up top today, thanks for reading.

The Essential Eight

1. US-China

