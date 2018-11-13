The South China Morning Post and the Wall Street Journal's confirmed Sinocism's reports that Liu He will be coming to DC and that Liu and Steve Mnuchin had a phone call Friday.

I am hearing President Trump is concerned about the stock market and the likely economic impact from increasing the 10% tariff rate to 25% January 1st and adding tariffs to the remaining imports from China. Xi really does not want this economic and political headache and so is very willing to cut a deal, though I also keep hearing the Chinese have yet to offer anything really interesting. The odds of a short-term deal may be going up, but I wouldn't expect it do anything to address the broader issues in the relationship.

