The US-China talks in Shanghai have ended with an agreement to meet again in September. No breakthroughs were announced, though if the Chinese side follows through with more agricultural purchases perhaps we will have a quiet August on the trade talks speculation front. Speaking of speculation, Xi did not show up in Shanghai as had been rumored.

Tomorrow August 1 is the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army. On Tuesday Xi chaired a Politburo study session on military reform and on Wednesday he oversaw the promotion of 10 officers, including Li Shangfu who is under US sanctions for China’s purchase from Russia of Su-35 planes and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.

Xi has clearly shaken up the PLA with the corruption crackdown and reforms, and through those efforts upset a fair number of people. He has also made a lot of people happy who were promoted into slots opened up by investigations, as well as those who actually want a professional and world-class mi…