The US and China are going to start talking:

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will travel later this week to Switzerland for trade talks with China led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, jump-starting negotiations between the two nations. The travel was announced in statements Tuesday from the Chinese and US governments.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Xi to Moscow - Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and attend the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow. Xinhua wrote today that “Xi's upcoming visit is expected to inject new momentum into the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era. Moreover, it will demonstrate the two major countries' commitment to working with the rest of the world to safeguard the outcomes of the victory in World War II, uphold international fairness and justice, and maintain world peace and stability”.

2. Se…