What may be the last substantive thread of the US-China relationship remains intact, as the US and Chinese lead negotiators had a call and, in the words of Xinhua, “The two sides agreed to create conditions and atmosphere to continue pushing forward the implementation of the trade deal “双方同意创造条件和氛围，继续推动中美第一阶段经贸协议落实”. The US readout said “both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement.”

That sounds positive, but I do wonder what US actions may lead the Chinese side to declare that the “conditions and atmosphere” are no longer favorable? Or is part of their recent restraint a willingness to ignore all the other problems in the relationship as they understand that without the trade deal things might really go off the rails between now and the November US election?

One area in which the PRC side is not showing restraint is their contempt for US Secretary of State Pompeo. Today’s Peoples Daily dedicated three entire pages to “…