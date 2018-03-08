The carefully scripted NPC show continues in Beijing as the White House reality show continues to confound in DC. It feels like we are all watching a depressing geopolitical version of "As The World Turns".

Trump may announce tariffs today and they may or may not hit allies. No one seems to be sure. More important though for the US-China relationship is the outcome of the Section 301 investigation. I have been hearing for a while that an announcement is close, and now it sounds like it may very well be. The Chinese are much more concerned about 301 than steel and aluminum tariffs.