It is trade deal speculation day. President Trump is meeting Vice-Premier Liu He later today at the White House and Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal and the New York Times are reporting there may be an announcement of a date for a Trump-Xi summit to close the deal. Reuters is reporting there will be no announcement.



So all we can do is tune in to the next episode of the "Trade Wars! China Edition" reality show at 430 PM today in the Oval Office. That time slot though is not prime time so I am not holding my breath for an earth-shattering announcement, as the producers are likely to hold back the really good stuff for the Summit season finale. Sorry, but I just want this to end…

China is on holiday for the Qingming Festival, everyone should be back to work Monday.

Thanks for reading.