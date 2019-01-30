Good morning from relatively balmy DC. Thanks to all of you who gifted three months to a friend, and welcome to all you new readers.

The US-China trade talks start today in DC, I have heard nothing solid yet about what to expect;

The new foreign investment law that will pass in March looks promising but don’t get too excited until we see how it is implemented;

Apple and Alibaba both reported earnings Wednesday afternoon and as expected their reports showed some softness in China’s economy but nothing too terrible;

The Meng Wanzhou extradition case is proceeding, her next appearance in court is set for March 6.

I will be on the CNBC show “The Exchange” at about 1:40 PM EST today to discuss the US-China trade talks.

