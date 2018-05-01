Happy International Workers' Day! China is back to work Wednesday May 2.

Today's Sinocism is a bit thin, the big issues today are the upcoming US-China trade talks in Beijing, Beijing peeling off another of Taiwan's dwindling diplomatic allies and the political problems of Peppa the Pig.

The Essential Eight

1. US Negotiators To Beijing Told Beijing Won't Negotiate Key Issues

Members of the delegation, per the White House:

The Honorable Terry Branstad, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to China;

The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury;

The Honorable Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce;

The Honorable Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative;

The Honorable Larry Kudlow, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy;

The Honorable Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy;

The Honorable Everett Eissenstat, Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs

