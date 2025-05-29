The May Politburo meeting should happen on Friday. If it is noteworthy I will probably be back in your inbox tomorrow.

The Dragon Boat Festival holiday runs from May 31st to June 2nd, so there will be no newsletter Monday unless something particularly interesting is going on.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Tell the Story of China's Economic Certainty Well - The Qiushi WeChat posted an article responding to the US pressure that is a succinct view into how the leadership views the current situation. I have included a full translation of “讲好中国经济确定性的故事 Tell the Story of China's Economic Certainty Well”. The article opens with: