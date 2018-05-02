The large US trade delegation is heading to Beijing. The Chinese side is clearly signaling that the core, structural issues for the US will not be up for discussion. Is the best case outcome some sort of face-saving, market-placating deal on tariffs and the deficit while leaving the structural problems for a later set of battles? Politically Trump likely wants something he can call a "win" while avoiding tariffs on key constituencies that could hurt GOP candidates in the Fall mid-term elections.

But if Trump really wants to reset US-China relations in a way that focuses on addressing the core, structural problems around technology, state intervention and increasing US-China competition across multiple dimensions then this trip will likely not accomplish much beyond giving each side a greater understanding of their hardening positions.

Any chance President Trump will drop something incendiary ahead of the talks, like more details on the threatened tariffs or a punitive Executive Order a…