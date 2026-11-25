Today’s issue is a bit abbreviated as we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday. There will be no newsletter on November 26, but I may be back in your inboxes Friday if we get a readout of this month’s Politburo meeting and it looks interesting.

For those who celebrate this American holiday, Happy Thanksgiving!

Today’s top items:

1. USTR Section 301 Investigation Report - USTR released the report earlier today. The China-specific report is here, but concerns about PRC transshipment and investment loom large in several of the country-specific reports. The PRC will not be surprised by anything in the findings, or by the …