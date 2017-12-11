Happy Monday...though it may not be a very happy day for Yang Jiechi if the South China Morning Post is correct. The newspaper has a report over the weekend about personnel moves and Yang does not make its list of four new vice premiers.

The Communist Party loves big data and has spurred a massive investment boom. That boom will only grow. On Friday the Politburo held a study session on big data and based on Xi's reported comments the Party sees big data as the solution to many of China's challenges.

The latest I am hearing is that the Central Economic Work Conference will start on or around December 18.

More below, thanks for reading.

The Essential Eight

1. Will Liu He Be Named One Of Four Vice-Premiers?

Comment: The South China Morning Post, which so far in the New Era has a good track record reporting on Communist Party personnel moves, reports that Liu will replace Ma Kai as the Vice-Premier in charge of finance, and also take on Ma's role as head of the Financial Stability and Deve…