Virus peak near?; Positive propaganda energy as emphasis on restarting economy increases; Xu Zhangrun's new essay
Is the outbreak closer to coming under control? New cases have officially declined for several days and the official media is in full positive energy mode trying to spread that word that while the battle is still raging victory is within reach.
Here are the data as of 6PM Tuesday Beijing time, from Caixin:
42,744 confirmed cases in China;
1017 deaths, including 974 in Hubei, 1 in Hong Kong and 1 in the Philippines;
21,675 suspected cases in China
Dr. Zhong Nanshan was cautiously optimistic in interviews with Reuters and The Global Times. Here is what he told Reuters in Coronavirus outbreak may be over in China by April:
In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Zhong Nanshan, a leading epidemiologist who won international fame for his role in combating the SARS epidemic in 2003, said the situation in some provinces was already improving, with the number of new cases declining.
Zhong, who had previously predicted an earlier peak, said the forecast was based on modeling and developments in rece…