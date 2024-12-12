Earlier today I published this week’s episode of Sharp China - ‘Moderately Loose’ and Cautiously Stimulating; Nvidia Under Investigation; Broadening Export Bans; A TikTok Verdict and a Trump Prayer. From the show notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with the latest messaging from Beijing on efforts to stimulate the economy in 2025 and beyond. Topics include: Politburo language that echoes 2008, muted reactions from the mainland markets, why the ultimate policy decisions may not be made until the PRC has more clarity on Trump's intentions, and more. From there: Nvidia finds itself at the center of an antitrust probe, while the PRC restrictions on critical minerals are broader than initially thought, and drone components are now also being restricted from export to the US and Europe. At the end: Reviewing last Friday's verdict from the DC Circuit in TikTok v. Garland, and charting the next steps for TikTok and the Trump administration as January 19th approaches and TikTok faces a ban in the United States.

You can listen to it here.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Waiting for the CEWC - We should get the readout from the Central Economic Work Conference by Thursday evening. Here is Sinocism on last year’s readout, in case you are doing comparisons. The December 12 People's Daily page 1 leads with "Striving to Open Up New Horizons for Reform and Development" — The General Secretary Leads China's High-Quality Economic Development Forward". The article discusses how the leadership has managed the difficulties and challenges this year, because they took “action at critical moments and focusing on key areas.” The article also says that “with the effective implementation of existing policies and the accelerated introduction of new policies, positive changes have emerged in economic operations, and confidence in achieving the expected target of around 5% is increasing” It concludes with the sentence “Time and momentum are on our side. We must summon our courage and take up this important responsibility. 时与势在我们一边。必须鼓足干劲，勇担重任.”

2. Drills around Taiwan - Taiwan officials say the unannounced drills are the biggest in decades, but US officials appear to either disagree or are talking them down to lower the tension. Reuters cited a US military official that “China’s naval deployments in the East China Sea and South China Sea are elevated but consistent with other large exercises in the past”.

3. Taiwan Affairs Office attacks TSMC - Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, called TSMC “the "pledge of allegiance" for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to please the United States”. She also said “it is only a matter of time before TSMC becomes "American TSMC." If the DPP authorities continue to "sell out Taiwan" without limits, the advantages of Taiwan's related industries will inevitably be weakened, and the interests of Taiwanese enterprises and people will inevitably be harmed. When Taiwan's value is exhausted, the "pawn" will become an "abandoned pawn," and Taiwanese enterprises and people are becoming increasingly aware of this.” So much for TSMC’s hope to be “Switzerland” in the tech competition.

4. Trump invited Xi Jinping to his inauguration - CBS News reports that soon after the US election last month President-elect Trump invited Xi Jinping to attend his January 20 inauguration. There has been no confirmation of an invitation by the Chinese side, nor have there been any official confirmation that Xi has spoken with Trump. I hear that Xi will not attend but will send a senior delegation. Perhaps Han Zheng?

5. Yuan devaluation possible? - Reuters ran an “exclusive” story saying that after speaking to “three people who have knowledge of the discussions about letting the yuan depreciate” that “China's top leaders and policymakers are considering allowing the yuan to weaken in 2025 as they brace for higher U.S. trade tariffs”. The article then goes on to say that they may allow the RMB to fall to 7.5 to the USD, only 3.5% below where it is today, and which is a lot smaller devaluation than the 10%+ we saw in response to Trump’s tariffs in his first administration.

6. Draft paper on peer pressure and views towards China of US foreign policy professionals - Rory Truex and Michael Cerny “surveyed 495 of professionals (primarily think tank employees) in 2023 about their attitudes towards China and U.S.-China policy”. They surveyed about 500 people (I was not among them). According to their executive summary the study produced three core concepts:

First, there exists a substantial amount of variation in policy beliefs towards China among the American foreign policy community.

Second, our data shows that a large number of people in the foreign policy community perceive social and professional pressure to voice a more confrontational position on China.

Third, the combined result of these dynamics is to produce a discourse that is skewed towards hawkish China policy prescriptions.

I posted about in the Sinocism chat and

joined to answer some questions and respond to feedback. I have heard from some who did participate that they thought the questions were leading, the conclusions may be broader than their evidence supports, and that it would be useful to “follow the money” and list major funders for China and code their broad perspective. The paper is in draft and they may still revise it, so if you have thoughts please

.

7. Russia’s Medvedev arrives in Beijing - Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and leader of the ruling United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in Beijing for a two day visit. No details of the agenda have been made public. The EU has decided to sanction several PRC firms for assisting in Russian drone production. The Eu has not released any details so we do not know if these sanctions are related to the recent allegations that a company in Xinjiang was shipping armed drones to Russia.

8. The Worldview, Order View, and Value View Reflected in Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind - The Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Research Center has a long article on the page 9 theory page of the December 12 People's Daily titled "The Worldview, Order View, and Value View Reflected in Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind". The summary from the editors reads “Building a community with a shared future for mankind is the core concept of Xi Jinping's diplomatic thought, reflecting the worldview, order view, and value view of the Chinese Communists. This concept fully demonstrates the global vision and universal sentiment of the Chinese Communists, their firm stance in defending the basic principles of international relations, maintaining international fairness and justice, and promoting the common values of all mankind”.

Thanks for reading.

The Essential Eight

1. Waiting for the CEWC

China Markets Flag Caution, Reduced Hope for Key Policy Meeting - Bloomberg

A familiar sense of skepticism has reemerged in Chinese markets, with a fast fading stock rally signaling low expectations for a key policy meeting to deliver the kind of forceful growth stimulus pledged by authorities.



The CSI 300 onshore equities benchmark dropped 0.2% Wednesday. It rallied as much as 3.3% in the previous session before erasing most of its gains, after China’s top leaders used the strongest language in years to signal support for a weakening economy. A gauge of Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares fell 0.8% Wednesday...



“At this point investors probably would need some concrete details and these would probably not be forthcoming after the CEWC,” said Wong Kok Hoong, head of institutional equities sales trading at Maybank Securities Pte. “Some market watchers actually continue to hold on to the belief that any forceful stimulus may only come after 20 Jan, and policymakers are not in a hurry to act now,” Wong said, referring to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

“奋力打开改革发展新天地”——总书记引领中国经济高质量发展砥砺前行-新华网

December 12 People's Daily page 1: "Striving to Open Up New Horizons for Reform and Development" — The General Secretary Leads China's High-Quality Economic Development Forward". Excerpt:



Entering 2024, China's economic ship encountered new rapids and shoals—



驶入2024年，中国经济航船遭遇新的激流险滩——



Trade protectionism, unilateralism, and geopolitical conflicts are intertwined, increasing the uncertainty of the world economy. The International Monetary Fund repeatedly warned that "the world economy is at a standstill" and "the global economy faces the risk of falling into a low-growth, high-debt path."



贸易保护主义、单边主义和地缘政治冲突交织，加大了世界经济运行的不确定性。“世界经济裹足不前”“全球经济面临陷入低增长高债务路径的风险”，国际货币基金组织屡屡发出警告。



In addition to facing the adverse effects of changes in the external environment, our economic development also faces some domestic difficulties and challenges, mainly insufficient domestic demand, economic operation differentiation, many risks and hidden dangers in key areas, and the pain of transitioning from old to new growth drivers.



我国经济发展除了要直面外部环境变化带来的不利影响外，国内也面临一些困难挑战，主要是内需不足，经济运行出现分化，重点领域风险隐患仍较多，新旧动能转换存在阵痛。



At critical moments, the greatest advantage brings confidence and courage to face difficulties and challenges.



关键时刻，最大优势，带来应对困难挑战的信心与底气。



"Whether we can manage the world's second-largest economy well and maintain sustained and healthy economic and social development fundamentally depends on whether the Party's core leadership role in economic and social development is well played."



“能不能驾驭好世界第二大经济体，能不能保持经济社会持续健康发展，从根本上讲取决于党在经济社会发展中的领导核心作用发挥得好不好。”



At the Central Economic Work Conference at the end of last year, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that "we must enhance confidence and courage." At this year's National People's Congress, he emphasized "boosting the confidence of the whole society, and Party members and cadres must first be confident and work hard." In international occasions, he declared, "The prospects for China's development are bright, and we have the confidence and courage."



在去年底的中央经济工作会议上，习近平总书记指出“要增强信心和底气”，今年全国两会“下团组”时强调“提振全社会发展信心，党员干部首先要坚定信心、真抓实干”，在国际场合宣示“中国发展前景是光明的，我们有这个底气和信心”……



There is clear ideological guidance and systematic strategic planning.



既有清晰的思想引领，也有系统的战略谋划。



Looking ahead, the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee outlined a blueprint, "taking economic system reform as the lead," clarifying key tasks and main directions for further comprehensive deepening of reform.



着眼长远，党的二十届三中全会擘画蓝图，“以经济体制改革为牵引”，为进一步全面深化改革明确了重点任务、指明了主攻方向。



Decisive decisions were made. At the Politburo meeting on September 26, a package of incremental policies was intensively introduced, benefiting both the present and the long term, hailed as a "milestone move in macroeconomic regulation."



果断决策，9月26日的中共中央政治局会议作出部署，一揽子增量政策密集推出，利当前、惠长远，被誉为“宏观调控的一次里程碑式出手”。



Taking action at critical moments and focusing on key areas. With the effective implementation of existing policies and the accelerated introduction of new policies, positive changes have emerged in economic operations, and confidence in achieving the expected target of around 5% is increasing....



在关键时出手，于要紧处发力。随着存量政策有效落实、增量政策加快推出，经济运行出现积极变化，实现5%左右预期目标的信心在增强。

Concludes with:

Time and momentum are on our side. We must summon our courage and take up this important responsibility.



时与势在我们一边。必须鼓足干劲，勇担重任。

2. Drills around Taiwan

Taiwan says 'troublemaker' China expands military drills around island - AFP

The security official said Wednesday that China's plans for the massive maritime operation began in October and were aimed at demonstrating that Beijing could choke off Taiwan and also to "draw a red line" ahead of the next US administration.



"China uses President Lai's overseas visit as a pretext, with Taiwan only serving as an excuse," the official said.



"The real objective appears to be asserting control within the first island chain and establishing strategic deterrence ahead of the US presidential transition," the official said, referring to the chain linking Okinawa, Taiwan and the Philippines.



Taiwan's foreign ministry said Wednesday that China's increased military activity around the island was evidence that Beijing was a "troublemaker".



But China's foreign ministry -- whose spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied that drills were taking place -- directed blame at Taiwan.



"Harming the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait is the work of Taiwan independence separatist forces, with the support of external actors," Mao Ning said Wednesday during a briefing in Beijing.



The United States was monitoring China's "latest activity" and would ensure "nobody does anything to change the status quo in the (Taiwan) Strait", US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at a US base in Japan Wednesday.

Chinese naval deployments in line with other large drills, US official says | Reuters

China’s naval deployments in the East China Sea and South China Sea are elevated but consistent with other large exercises in the past, a US military official said on Dec 10, speaking on condition of anonymity.



The assessment contrasted with statements from Taiwan that described the deployments as the largest in nearly three decades.



“The PRC military activity is elevated in the region, consistent with levels we have seen during other large exercises,” the official said, using the country’s official name, the People’s Republic of China.

China says it takes 'necessary measures' to defend sovereignty over Taiwan | Reuters

A security diplomat in the region briefed on the matter told Reuters the scale and size of the ongoing Chinese operations, including the manpower being dispatched, was "unheard of" in recent years. "We have not seen anything like this in at least the past few years," they said citing their country's assessment while declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter... On Tuesday, Taipei's defence ministry said China was deploying its largest navy fleet in regional waters in nearly three decades, posing a threat to Taiwan that is more pronounced than previous Chinese war games. However, a U.S. military official said China's naval deployments in the East China Sea and South China Sea were elevated but consistent with other large exercises in the past. A senior Taiwan security official, offering the government's assessment of China's activities, told a briefing in Taipei it took China's military nearly 70 days to plan and deploy the current sea operations and that they were meant for the incoming Trump government and U.S. allies, rather than specifically Lai's visit to the Pacific. "They are trying to draw a red line and exert authority for the new master of the White House," the official said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

赖清德当局“倚外谋独”注定彻底失败

MSS WeChat Saturday - "Lai Ching-te's Administration's "Seeking Independence by Relying on Foreign Forces" is Doomed to Fail". Excerpt:



Spending money to buy "recognition" and maintain "diplomatic relations" is a common practice of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration. Visiting "diplomatic allies" and "transiting" through the U.S. are routine manipulations by DPP leaders to "gain presence" in the international community. The DPP administration's "money diplomacy" and "sugar daddy diplomacy" waste the hard-earned money of the Taiwanese people for political gain, which is undoubtedly self-deception and drinking poison to quench thirst.



花钱买“承认”、维持“邦交”是民进党当局的惯用做法，上任后窜访“邦交国”并“过境”美国是民进党当局领导人在国际社会“刷存在感”的例行操弄。民进党当局为谋取政治私利，获取所谓“外交承认”，大肆挥霍台湾老百姓血汗钱的“金钱外交”“凯子外交”祸台害民，无疑是自欺欺人、饮鸩止渴。



There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is a part of China. The one-China principle is a basic norm of international relations and a universal consensus of the international community. Currently, 183 countries have established diplomatic relations with China based on the one-China principle. Many countries that previously maintained "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan have severed ties, considering the well-being of their people and national development interests, and adhered to the one-China principle. The historical trend of adhering to the one-China principle is unstoppable. The DPP administration's "money diplomacy" to seek "Taiwan independence" is destined to fail. It is believed that the remaining few countries will soon recognize the trend, correct their mistakes, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and choose to stand on the right side of history.



世界上只有一个中国，台湾是中国的一部分。一个中国原则是国际关系基本准则和国际社会普遍共识。目前，世界上已有183个国家在一个中国原则基础上与中国建立了外交关系，许多曾与台湾保持“邦交”关系的国家考虑人民福祉和国家发展利益纷纷与之“断交”，坚持一个中国原则的历史大势不可阻挡。事实充分证明，民进党当局滥施“金钱外交”谋求“台独”分裂的行径注定徒劳无功，相信剩余的极少数国家也将尽早认清大势、纠正错误，尊重中国主权和领土完整，选择站在历史正确的一边。



Since taking office, Lai Ching-te has disregarded the fundamental interests and long-term well-being of the Taiwanese people, vigorously promoting the "new two-state theory" and other separatist fallacies. On one hand, he adheres to the "Taiwan independence" stance, confuses right and wrong, deceives the public, intensifies cross-strait confrontation, and deliberately obstructs cross-strait exchanges and cooperation. On the other hand, he allows the U.S. to take whatever it wants, blindly relying on foreign forces, and colludes with external forces to provoke "independence," escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, becoming the greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.



赖清德上台以来，不顾广大台湾民众的根本利益和长远福祉，大肆鼓吹“互不隶属”的“新两国论”等分裂谬论，一方面固守“台独”立场，极力混淆是非、蒙蔽民众，激化两岸对立对抗，刻意阻挠破坏两岸交流合作；另一方面任由美方予取予求，一味挟洋自重、摇尾乞怜，勾连外部势力谋“独”挑衅，推高台海紧张局势，已然成为台海和平稳定的最大威胁。



Buying weapons cannot buy security, and paying "protection fees" cannot protect "Taiwan independence." The DPP administration, acting as a "big spender" and the U.S.'s "cash machine," uses the hard-earned money of the Taiwanese people to pay "protection fees" to the U.S., but will only be further exploited and used. Lai Ching-te's deliberate "transit" through the U.S., attempting to collude with external forces to create chaos, and binding the Taiwanese people to the "Taiwan independence" chariot, deliberately provoking cross-strait confrontation, completely goes against mainstream public opinion in Taiwan and further exposes his sinister intentions of currying favor with the U.S. and selling out Taiwan. Ultimately, it will only lead to self-destruction. No matter what tricks Lai Ching-te's administration uses to manipulate "independence," it cannot shake the basic pattern of the international community adhering to the one-China principle, nor can it stop the historical trend of China's eventual reunification.



买武器买不来安全，“保护费”保不了“台独”。民进党当局甘当“冤大头”和美国“提款机”，拿台湾老百姓的血汗钱向美国交“保护费”，得到的不会是保护，只会是被进一步的压榨与利用。赖清德此行处心积虑“过境”美国，妄图与外部势力勾连作乱，不惜把台湾民众绑上“台独”战车，蓄意挑动激化两岸对立对抗，其所作所为完全背离岛内主流民意，进一步暴露了其媚美卖台的险恶用心，最终只能是飞蛾扑火、自取灭亡。无论赖清德当局采取什么伎俩进行谋“独”操弄，都动摇不了国际社会坚持一个中国原则的基本格局，都阻挡不了中国终将统一的历史大势。



The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the foundation of China-U.S. political relations, and the first insurmountable red line in China-U.S. relations. The U.S. allowing Lai Ching-te to "transit" and approving arms sales to Taiwan seriously infringes on China's sovereignty and security interests, seriously violates international law, undermines China-U.S. relations, and harms peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. It once again proves that the root cause of the continued tension in the Taiwan Strait is the DPP administration's attempt to "seek independence by relying on the U.S." and the U.S.'s insistence on "using Taiwan to contain China."



台湾问题是中国核心利益中的核心，是中美政治基础中的基础，是中美关系第一条不可逾越的红线。美方允许赖清德“过境”并批准对台军售，严重侵犯中国主权和安全利益，严重违反国际法，破坏中美关系，危害台海和平稳定，再次证明了当前台海局势持续紧张的根本原因，是民进党当局企图“倚美谋独”，是美方执意“以台制华”。



"Taiwan independence" separatist activities are incompatible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The U.S. must recognize the "Taiwan independence" nature of Lai Ching-te and the DPP administration, recognize the serious harm of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, handle the Taiwan issue with caution, clearly oppose "Taiwan independence," stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and support China's peaceful reunification



“台独”分裂行径同台海和平稳定水火不容。美方要认清赖清德和民进党当局的“台独”本性，认清“台独”分裂行径对台海和平稳定的严重危害，恪守一个中国原则和中美三个联合公报，慎之又慎处理台湾问题，明确反对“台独”，停止向“台独”分裂势力释放错误信号，支持中国和平统一。



China will eventually be reunified, and it must be reunified. The DPP administration's collusion with external forces and the U.S. government's actions against the historical trend and global trend are doomed to fail



中国终将统一，也必然统一。民进党当局的狐假鸱张、美国政府的党豺为虐，逆历史潮流和世界大势而动，无信不立，无德不从，必将徒劳无功，注定竹篮打水.

Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou plans third visit to mainland China in 2 years | South China Morning Post

Ma will lead a delegation of Taiwanese youth to visit the cities of Harbin in the northeast and Chengdu in the southwest on a nine-day trip from December 18, according to official announcements from both sides.



Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that Beijing welcomes the visit and “will make proper arrangements for all activities”.

3. Taiwan Affairs Office attacks TSMC

国台办：台积电已成为民进党当局讨好美国的“投名状”-新华网

"Taiwan Affairs Office: TSMC Has Become the "Pledge of Allegiance" for the DPP Authorities to Please the United States"



Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a regular press conference on the 11th that TSMC has become the "pledge of allegiance" for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to please the United States. As some public opinion in Taiwan has pointed out, the DPP authorities are determined to "rely on the United States to seek independence," and it is only a matter of time before TSMC becomes "American TSMC." If the DPP authorities continue to "sell out Taiwan" without limits, the advantages of Taiwan's related industries will inevitably be weakened, and the interests of Taiwanese enterprises and people will inevitably be harmed. When Taiwan's value is exhausted, the "pawn" will become an "abandoned pawn," and Taiwanese enterprises and people are becoming increasingly aware of this.



国务院台办发言人朱凤莲11日在例行新闻发布会上应询表示，台积电已成为民进党当局讨好美国的“投名状”。正如岛内有舆论所言，民进党当局死心塌地“倚美谋独”，台积电变成“美积电”是迟早的事。如果任由民进党当局无底线“卖台”，台湾相关产业的优势必遭削弱，岛内企业和民众利益必受损害。当台湾的利用价值被榨干，“棋子”就会沦为“弃子”，岛内企业和民众对此看得越来越清楚。



A reporter asked: Regarding the possibility of the U.S. requiring TSMC to transfer advanced processes to the United States, the DPP authorities recently stated that "it will eventually be produced in the United States" and confirmed that TSMC's board of directors will move to the United States in the first quarter of next year. Former TSMC chairman Liu Deyin said, "Transferring technology to the U.S. will result in a loss of hundreds of billions of dollars." Some public opinion in Taiwan believes that if TSMC is "taken away" by the United States, Taiwan will no longer have any value. What is your comment? Zhu Fenglian made the above remarks in response.



有记者问：对于美方可能要求台积电将先进制程转移到美国，民进党当局日前称“迟早会在美国生产”，并证实台积电明年第一季度董事会将移师美国。台积电前董事长刘德音表示，“技术移美，将损失几百亿美元”。有岛内舆论认为，若台积电被美国“整碗捧去”，台湾将再无利用价值。对此有何评论？朱凤莲答问时作上述表示。



Zhu Fenglian also pointed out that many Taiwanese enterprises have achieved rapid development through cross-strait cooperation, fully proving that the joint efforts of both sides of the strait to strengthen the Chinese nation's economy is the right path.



朱凤莲还指出，众多台湾企业通过参与两岸合作得以快速发展，充分证明两岸携手共同壮大中华民族经济，才是正道。

Mainland spokesperson warns of harm to Taiwan's industries as DPP uses TSMC as 'pledge of allegiance' to court U.S. - Global Times

If the DPP authorities continue to sell out of Taiwan without any bottom line, the competitive edge of Taiwan's related industries will undoubtedly be diminished, resulting in damaged interests for the island's enterprises and residents, Zhu said.



When Taiwan's value as a "pawn" is fully exploited, it will be abandoned, and businesses and the public on the island are becoming increasingly aware of this, Zhu noted.



Zhu added that it should be noted that numerous enterprises from Taiwan have achieved rapid growth through participating in cross-Straits cooperation, providing further evidence that joint efforts to strengthen the economic growth of the Chinese nation are the correct path.

4. Trump invited Xi Jinping to his inauguration

Trump invites China's Xi Jinping to inauguration - CBS News

President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration next month, multiple sources told CBS News, and inauguration officials are making plans for additional foreign dignitaries to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Trump invited Xi in early November, shortly after the election, sources said, but it was not clear whether he has accepted the invitation. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

Related: Janet Yellen Urges Open Dialogue Channels Between US-China Ahead of Talks - Bloomberg

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged the next US administration to maintain the dialogue channels that she re-established with China, speaking on the eve of what’s likely to be the last round of economic and financial talks between senior officials from the two nations. For the world’s two largest economies, “it’s critical to have open channels,” Yellen said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Television. She added that she believed the dialogue would continue to be seen as valuable.

Joe Biden to hit Chinese cleantech imports with more tariffs - Financial Times

The US trade representative’s office will on Wednesday announce a doubling to 50 per cent of the tariff on Chinese solar wafers and polysilicon, and hit tungsten products with a 25 per cent levy, according to people familiar with the plans. The new tariffs, which will take effect on January 1, just weeks before Donald Trump replaces Joe Biden in the White House, mark an effort to shelter the US’s fast-growing solar energy sector from cheap Chinese suppliers.

Trump picks China hawk to be top State Department economic policy official - Live Updates - POLITICO

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Jacob Helberg to be the State Department’s top economic policy and trade official, selecting a China hawk for an integral role in U.S. efforts to secure supply chains. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump said Helberg, one of the leaders in the push to ban Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok, will be “a champion of our America First Foreign Policy” as undersecretary of State for economic growth, energy and the environment. He added that Helberg “has the knowledge, expertise, and pragmatism to defend America’s Economic interests abroad.”

Comment: Helberg was one of the leading advocates for the law that forces Bytedance to divest from TikTok or the app effectively gets shut down

Tonight is the US-China Business Council Gala in Washington DC. Commerce Secretary Raimondo was supposed to the keynote speaker but canceled at the last minute. That seems interesting, wonder if something is up. From the program: